Albert Lea man pleads guilty to involvement in February golf club attack

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man appeared in Freeborn County Court Monday and pleaded guilty to riot charges during a February incident that resulted in a fractured skull for one victim.

ABC 6 News previously reported that Albert Lea teenager Alexis Mae Truesdell had been charged with 2nd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm and 2nd-degree riot after allegedly hitting a man in the city’s “North Lot” with a golf club hard enough to fracture his skull in February.

RELATED: Albert Lea teen charged with allegedly fracturing man’s skull with golf club – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to court documents, Spencer Adam Edwards, 33, was later charged with 2nd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm; 2nd-degree riot; and 5th-degree assault after the man with the fractured skull said another person had hit him from behind.

Witnesses at the scene allegedly also claimed Edwards had “chucked” someone attempting to help the alleged victim, and also hit the alleged victim with the golf club after Truesdell allegedly passed it over.

Edwards entered a guilty plea to the charge of 2nd-degree rioting in exchange for a jail cap of 180 days with credit for time served, and release from the Freeborn County Jail ahead of sentencing.

According to Freeborn County’s jail roster, Edwards has been incarcerated since July 27.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 28.

Truesdell is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing Oct. 13, followed by a jury trial Oct. 30.



