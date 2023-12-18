Sayvonne Jordan sentenced to life plus 10 years after murder of New Hampton man

(ABC 6 News) – An Elma man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Jonathan Esparza, plus 10 years for abuse of a corpse Monday, Dec. 18.

Sayvonne Jordan, 27, was found guilty by jury trial in early November.

Due to the severity of the crime, the Iowa court system determined that the sentences would be served consecutively, not concurrently.

Jordan’s defense had moved for a new trial shortly before his sentencing Dec. 18.

The motion was denied.