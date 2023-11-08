Elma man found guilty of murder, abuse of corpse

(ABC 6 News) – Sayvonne Jordan, the Elma man accused of murdering a Northern Iowa man and dismembering his corpse, was found guilty of 1st-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in Howard County Court Wednesday, Nov. 8.

On the night of October 20, 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza left his home in New Hampton, Iowa to visit a friend in Elma and was later reported missing, according to a missing person report.

On November 11, Esparza’s car was found abandoned.

Deputy Sheriff Investigator Richard Hollenbeck told ABC 6 News that witnesses led the sheriff’s department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to the home of Sayvonne Jordan, where investigators found human remains.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.