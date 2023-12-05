Rochester sex offender re-arrested, held without bail

(ABC 6 News) – A man previously sentenced to probation following a criminal sexual conduct conviction was re-arrested and held without bail or bond in Mower County, following an alleged probation violation.

Chad Bruce Sabanish, formerly of Austin, MN and Decorah, Iowa, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an Austin child from ages 6 to 10.

Sabanish, who now lists a Rochester address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in July of 2022, in exchange for probation, and a promise that he would not serve additional jail time.

Sabanish then fled his sentencing in February of 2023.

Sabanish was arrested on a warrant and booked into Mower County Jail on April 25, to be held without bond until sentencing May 4, when he received 15 years’ probation.

According to court records, Sabanish was re-arrested on a warrant late last week, and will be held in the Mower County Jail until a release revocation hearing Dec. 12.