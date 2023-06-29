Rochester man re-arrested days before murder sentencing

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was re-arrested and judged to be in contempt of court just days before he is scheduled to be sentenced for murder.

Ty-Jhuan Davis Anderson, 23, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder without intent, 1st-degree assault, and felon in possession of a firearm after a shooting at Essex Park Apartments in October of 2020.

According to court records, Anderson entered his guilty plea in April, then failed to appear for his presentencing interview, which was scheduled for June 8, then rescheduled for June 12.

Olmsted County issued a warrant for Anderson’s arrest June 26. He was taken into custody June 28, according to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Anderson appeared in court Thursday, June 29, and was judged to be in contempt of court.

Judge Christa M. Daily ordered Anderson to be held without bail or bond until his sentencing, scheduled for July 3.

According to his plea agreement, Anderson will likely be sentenced to serve 210 months in prison for the 2nd-degree murder charge.