Rochester man pleads guilty in firearm assault case

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm Monday, April 15.

Jesus Adolfo Rodriguez Jr. was accused of threatening a man with a gun in July of 2023.

RELATED: RPD arrest 3, seize multiple firearms in separate gun investigations – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Two additional felony charges of terroristic threats and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon will be dismissed at sentencing, according to court documents.

According to Rodriguez Jr.’s plea agreement, he faces a recommended sentence of 60 months, or 5 years in prison, but can argue for a lighter sentence.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 1.