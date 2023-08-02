RPD arrest 3, seize multiple firearms in separate gun investigations

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said it resolved three unrelated gun cases, arresting three people, and seizing multiple firearms after a series of search warrants last week.

On July 8, RPD responded to a gun-pointing incident at a gas station in southeast Rochester. The investigation culminated with a search warrant in the 400 block of 6th Street SE on July 27. As a result of the search warrant, RPD recovered two handguns, including the handgun used in the original incident, and one shotgun, which was confirmed to be stolen out of rural Olmsted County.

Jesus Adolfo Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Rochester, was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 2nd Degree Assault and Terroristic Threats. No further charges are being sought, but the investigation is ongoing, according to Rochester police.

According to Rodriguez Jr.’s court documents, Police met with a man at a SE Rochester gas station July 9, where the man claimed he was pumping gas when a Hispanic man matching Rodriguez Jr.’s description began yelling at him, then pulled a gun from his waistband and threatened to kill the man.

According to witnesses and surveillance footage, Rodriguez Jr. allegedly pulled up to a gas pump behind the alleged victim, where they interacted, then Rodriguez pointed a weapon — unidentifiable on surveillance video — at the man before a woman pulled him away.

Rochester police allege that they obtained a search warrant for Rodriguez Jr.’s home and person, and located a gun during the search which Rodriguez Jr. admitted to pointing at the alleged victim.

Recovered while serving search warrant in the 400 block of 6th St. SE on July 27. (Credit: RPD) Recovered while serving search warrant in the 400 block of 6th St. SE on July 27. (Credit: RPD)

On May 14, RPD responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Riverwood Lane NW. No one was injured in the incident. The shooting led to a complex investigation in which search warrants were served in five different locations.

RELATED: No probable cause, no arrests after Sunday shooting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Rochester police previously said they had interviewed multiple people related to a shooting on Riverwood Lane, but lacked probable cause to make an arrest.

On July 27, a search warrant was served in the 1500 block of 7th Street NE, and Cory John Schreiber, 45, of Rochester, was charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm in connection with the Riverwood Lane incident. Additional arrests are anticipated, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

According to Schreiber’s court documents, an officer in the area of 2814 Riverwood Lane NW spoke to an alleged victim May 14, who claimed he was helping a woman move out of a home, then got into an argument with the homeowner.

The homeowner in Schreiber’s court documents is listed as “JMA.” Jon Michael Ask, who was previously arrested on 1st-degree controlled substance charges, lists 2814 Riverwood Road as his address in court documents.

ABC 6 News has asked RPD and the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office to confirm if “JMA” is Jon Michael Ask.

A man with a gun asked the homeowner “should I shoot this guy?” during the argument, and according to the witness, the homeowner said “yes.”

The alleged victim said he ran away immediately and heard gunshots behind him.

Police searched the area and did not find any weapons or shell casings, though Capt. Casey Moilanen noted in May that any perpetrator would have had time to clean up the scene before police arrived.

Court documents allege that during their search, police found evidence of drug use throughout the home, including pills, kitchen utensils coated in white powder, and scales with white residue that tested presumptively positive for cocaine.

According to court documents, a witness in the area, as well as officers responding to the shots fired call, all saw a Grey Ford Explorer leaving the home.

The car was registered to Schreiber. Rochester police executed a search warrant for Schreiber and his vehicle, and claim they located two cell phones and drug paraphernalia, but no weaponry — only a photo of a black Taurus pistol in a holster on one of the phones.

According to Schreiber’s court documents, “JMA,” the homeowner, was later arrested and charged with controlled substance crimes.

While in custody, “JMA” allegedly asked to speak to Rochester police, and said Schreiber was at his home during the shooting May 14, asked if he should shoot the victim, fired as the man ran, then gave the gun to “JMA” to hid in a closet.

Court documents note that Rochester police had not searched boxes in JMA’s closet.

Schreiber was arrested July 27, and police claim he admitted to shooting at the victim while he was “beating up” “JMA.

Schreiber has a previous Felony Threats of Violence conviction in Hennepin County from July of 2021.

On June 19, RPD responded to the 2900 block of Knollwood Drive SE regarding an individual pointing an AK47 rifle at a victim. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Jorge Lozano, 25, of Rochester. Lozano was located and arrested during a traffic stop on July 25. During the course of the traffic stop, the rifle was located in the vehicle.

Lozano was charged with 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Additional arrests are anticipated, and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

According to court records, police spoke with a man June 19, who said he was driving home with his daughter, age 7, when he realized he was being closely followed by a Ford Edge.

The man told police when he parked in the driveway, the vehicle stopped in the road, and Lozano, who was known to the man, allegedly approached him with an AK-47-type rifle in his hands.

The man told police Lozano pointed the rifle at him and told him to get in the car, then to not bother calling the cops because “you know what will happen.”

Court records do not state whether the alleged victim got into another vehicle.

According to court documents, law enforcement stopped Lozano on Highway 52 and recovered an assault rifle stored by his feet.

Recovered during traffic stop on July 25. (Credit: RPD)

“Rochester Police Department places a high premium on both prevention of and response to violence within the City. The Patrol and Investigations teams collaborated to aggressively and strategically resolve these cases. Their work reflects RPD’s commitment to interrupting cycles of violence,” Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a written statement.