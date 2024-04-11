Randy Schubring to run for city council president

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A new candidate is throwing his hat in the ring for Rochester’s city council presidential bid.

Randy Schubring, the current chair of the city’s planning and zoning commission, says his priorities include securing affordable housing and diversifying the city’s economy.

In March, Ward 5 Councilmember Shaun Palmer announced he will also vie for the position. A few weeks later, incumbent Brooke Carlson stated she will step back as president.