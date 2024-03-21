Rochester Councilman to run for council president

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s Ward 5 councilman has announced his bid for the council’s presidency.

Councilmember Shaun Palmer, elected to office in 2018, announced his candidacy on Thursday.

He stated “I believe with my leadership, we can address the challenges facing our community and grow in the opportunity that lies ahead.”

The council’s election is also scheduled on election day, Nov. 5, 2024.