Rochester City Council President announces she will not seek reelection

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, Rochester Councilmember Brooke Carlson announced she has decided not to run for reelection for city council president.

A Rochester native, Carlson was first elected to the council in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am truly humbled by my countless interactions with community members who are working hard every day to build the community of tomorrow,” Carlson wrote in a statement.

During her term, Carlson advocated for affordable housing for seniors, and made attempts to address homelessness and panhandling in Rochester.

Carlson will serve the remainder of her term.

Ward 5 Councilmember Shaun Palmer announced his bid for council president on March 21.