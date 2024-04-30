Minnesota House lawmakers push to lessen gun violence

There are just weeks left in the Minnesota legislative session which means just weeks left to pass some controversial gun bills.

(ABC 6 News) – There are just a few weeks left in the Minnesota legislative session which means lawmakers have just weeks left to pass some controversial gun bills.

There are three key things House lawmakers want to pass to help lessen gun violence.

First, they want safer storage options. The others relate to the deadly Burnsville shooting in February that killed three first responders. Some lawmakers are also pushing to ban binary trigger devices and put tougher penalties on straw gun purchases. That’s when someone buys a gun for someone who can’t legally buy or keep one themselves. Investigators say both factors contributed to that February day.

“There are steps that we can take. This is part of the long-term steps that we’re moving towards to make sure that addressing gun violence. In particular, I want to highlight the safe storage bill that will keep young people in our community safe as well as all of these,” said Rep. Dave Pinto (DFL – St. Paul) during a press conference Monday.

As one could expect with politics, not everyone agrees.

A group from the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus headed to the capitol over the weekend. It’s something they do every year. They said it’s a chance to meet with other gun owners and to speak to pro-gun legislators.

“I mean we talked until the cows come home on all of this. None of those laws do not stop criminals. Period. They do not stop criminals and they know that. Every chance they get, they go after the law-abiding people because we seem to be the prime target every time they want to do something,” said Gregory Kempele, the Southern Minnesota Representative for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

There is no vote update yet, ABC 6 News will bring you the latest when it becomes available.

The legislative session is expected to end May 22nd.