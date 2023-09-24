Owatonna’s new high school has a ribbon-cutting ceremony this weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Excitement is growing in the Owatonna community after the city held a grand opening for its new high school Saturday morning.

Thousands of people showed up at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to get a look at the new school and take part in self-guided tours.

The 317,000-square-foot building will have three stories of classrooms, industrial art and shop spaces, two gyms, an 825-seat auditorium, and outdoor athletic fields.

The building will accommodate 1,600 students.