(ABC 6 News) – The City of Owatonna invites the community to the grand opening of Owatonna High School on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 with self-guided tours of the school from 11:30 to 2:30 at 1455 SE 18th St in Owatonna.

The 317,000 square foot building will accommodate 1,600 students; the school will feature three stories of classrooms, industrial arts labs and shop spaces, an 825-seat auditorium, greenhouse, two gymnasiums and outdoor athletic fields.