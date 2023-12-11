One of two teens charged in Northern Valley Drive shooting pleads guilty

(ABC 6 News) – One of two Rochester legal adults charged after the August drive-by shooting on Northern Valley Drive pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Lebron Benson Giwa, 18, was originally charged with aiding and abetting drive-by shooting toward a person following a week-long investigation into the shooting.

Giwa was scheduled to begin jury trial proceedings at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

He has been held in the Olmsted County ADC since Sept. 7 on $500,000 bail with no conditions, or $250,000 bail with conditions.

Instead, the teenager entered an amended guilty plea in exchange for release ahead of sentencing, according to his plea agreement.

Giwa’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2024.

A total of four teenagers were arrested related to the August shooting — two juveniles, whose charges and identities are not public, Giwa, and 18-year-old Raul James Rios.

Rios is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on one count of drive-by shooting toward a person March 22, 2024.