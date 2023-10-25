National Drug Take Back Day

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – This Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Olmsted County. Mayo Clinic will partner with the Sherriff’s Office to take any unneeded or unused medications.

This Spring Olmsted County Brought in 900 pounds of unused medication.

Every type of medication can be dropped off, even if it is not your own. You can drop off the medicine anonymously, even from your own car window.

“We take pride in doing this, and it gives us an opportunity to interact well with the community members, to let them know he we’re there for anything we’re there in a time of crisis if you need us we’re there for your worst days and hopefully were there just everything in between to help you out and give you any general information,” said Captain Tim Parkin with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The drop off will take place at the Gonda Building on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. If you can’t make it to the event in person on Saturday, there is a drop box available in the Sherriff’s Office at all times.

