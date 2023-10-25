Unwanted medication disposal available in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Police Department encourages residents to bring their unwanted medications to a collection program for safe and confidential disposal on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Albert Lea area residents can drop off medication in the Blake Avenue Wal-Mart for officers to take to an incinerator for final disposal. Disposal will be free and completely confidential, any medication may be dropped off, but the city requests “no sharps please.”

According to the city, proper disposal will help the environment and protect locals.

“Prescription painkillers can be helpful and beneficial for treating pain when properly prescribed by a licensed professional, used as prescribed, and stored and disposed of safely. But they are highly addictive and susceptible to misuse and abuse. If used, stored, or disposed of unsafely, they can be dangerous and sometimes deadly,” according to the Dose of Reality program supported in part by the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General.

The city advises against throwing medications in the trash and down the drain, as the medication can contaminate water and soil.