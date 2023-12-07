Man indicted for fentanyl distribution, firearms violations after deadly vehicle crash

(ABC 6 News) – On Dec. 7, 2023, the Department of Justice announced Derrick John Thompson has been federally indicted for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of firearm after Thompson allegedly killed five women in a vehicle crash.

Thompson, 28, was previously charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide, according to a criminal complaint. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office will “seek a separate sentence for each victim if Thompson is convicted.”

“These federal charges underscore the seriousness of Mr. Thompson’s criminal actions. We will continue to take an aggressive stance against individuals who engage in armed fentanyl dealing and present grave danger to our community,” said U. S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

According to court documents, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper saw a black Cadillac SUV speeding north on I-25W in Minneapolis on June 16, 2023.

The trooper saw the driver, later identified as Thompson cut across four lanes of traffic to exit the freeway onto a Lake Street exit.

The officer followed, but did not turn on emergency lights or attempt to stop the driver to avoid continued reckless driving, according to DOJ documents.

Thompson then sped through a red light at an intersection, striking a vehicle containing five passengers.

According to court documents all five passengers, four adult and one juvenile women, were killed.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told officers the driver of the SUV fled on foot from the crash.

Officers found Thompson outside a nearby restaurant before detaining him.

After obtaining a search warrant for the SUV, officers found a bag in the vehicle containing a piston, three baggies containing more than 2,000 blue “M-Box 30” fentanyl pills, a baggie containing an additional 14 grams of powder fentanyl, a baggie containing 13 MDMA pills, a baggie containing 35 grams of cocaine and a digital scale.

The newest indictment charges Thompson with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm as a felon, and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. He will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court at a later date.

This case is an the result of an investigation by the FBI, Minneapolis, Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department, in coordination with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office