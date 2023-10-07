UMR to award scholarship in honor of fatal crash victim, Sahra Gesaade

(ABC 6 News) – Oftentimes, when tragedy strikes, communities come together; and on Friday, that was the case at the Chateau Theatre in Rochester.

Flanked by the family members of the five young women who lost their lives after a deadly car crash in Minneapolis, students and faculty at the University of Minnesota Rochester honored the memory of Sahra Gesaade, 20.

Described as a student of knowledge, Sahra was preparing for her junior year at UMR before tragedy struck in the summer of 2023. According to Hennepin County prosecutors, on June 16, Derrick Thompson, 27, was spotted by a state trooper driving approximately 95 mph on northbound I-35 in Minneapolis.

The trooper began following Thompson, who quickly exited the interstate. Shortly after entering city streets, Thompson allegedly ran a red light and collided with the vehicle occupied by Sabiriin Ali, Siham Adam, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Sahra Gesaade.

“It is a horrific scene,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, “The victims remain in the vehicle. It’s horrific, this car accident.”

Thompson has since been charged with 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide, as well as federal gun and drug charges.

An awardee of a scholarship, her friends describe her as a hard-working student who persevered through the challenges of both life and her education. To honor that perseverance, the UMR community, along with her friends, family, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) is creating a scholarship in her name.

“She is a beautiful soul, a beautiful heart,” Sahra’s mother, Fadumo Warsame said, “It’s hard to lose her, and her legacy will be continued in memory, and we love her so much.”

UMR will raise funds for Sahra’s Scholarship on Nov. 16 during the “Give to the Max” event.