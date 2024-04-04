Lyle man accused of aiding in stabbing sentenced to probation

(ABC 6 News) – A Lyle man was sentenced to 3 years’ probation for his involvement in the stabbing of two juveniles.

Carsen Brian Dolan, 20, could be re-sentenced to 21 months at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud if he fails to follow the terms of his probation, according to Minnesota Court Records Online.

Dolan was 18 in November of 2022, when he and a then-14-year-old were arrested in connection with the stabbing of two 16-year-olds.

According to court documents, the male victim told police either the unnamed juvenile or Dolan allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old male victim in the stomach and the 16-year-old female victim in the arm.

Dolan pleaded guilty to a single count of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon earlier this year.

Dolan was also ordered to pay $260 in fees and fines, complete 40 hours of community service, and write an apology letter to the victims.