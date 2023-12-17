Lourdes Catholic School students give back to those in need with ‘Operation One More’

(ABC 6 News) – Students within Rochester Catholic Schools were giving back to those in need throughout the Rochester community Saturday morning with ‘Operation One More’.

Volunteer delivery drivers and students with RCS came and spent the morning delivering hand-packed meals to people and families in Rochester.

Earlier this week, dozens of students helped orchestrate a food drive and a meal-packing process to give meals to 315 families.

RELATED: Rochester Catholic School students give back to those in need this holiday season