Zumbrota announces annual remembrance day honoring retired Officer Gary Schroeder Jr.

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, the Zumbrota remembering the life of Officer Gary Schroeder Jr. who took his own life on April 17, 2023.

Schroeder served for 18 years in both the fire and police departments before he was forced to medically retire in 2020 because of his battle with PTSD.

Throughout his life, Schroeder was an advocate for mental health and wellness support, especially for first responders.

Zumbrota Mayor Todd Hammel proclaimed every April 17 in Zumbrota will now be in honor and remembrance of Schroeder.

The city plans to construct on a memorial for Schroeder and is currently taking donations for the $50,000 project. Checks can be dropped off at the Zumbrota VFW.