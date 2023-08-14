Ari Chambers-Baltz Passes Away

(ABC 6 News) – We are saddened to pass along the passing of Ari Chambers-Baltz. The 2-year-old boy lived with Hyper IGM Syndrome. The condition is a group of rare disorders in which the immune system does not function properly.

In March, a donor provided Ari with a bone marrow or peripheral blood stem cell transplant, but the match wasn’t perfect. Health officials at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital considered it to be a nine out of 10 match.

The last few months were tough for the toddler. His family stood by him through it all as he fought up until the end.

All of us at ABC 6 News would like to pass along our condolences to Ari’s family and friends. Ari touched and inspired so many of us with his courage and joy.

If you would like to help save a life, find out more at Be the Mach.