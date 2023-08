(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Center St. E around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, August 14. They found the 19-year-old dead inside an apartment.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and figure out how he died.

According to RPD, there is no danger to the public.