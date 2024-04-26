Med City Nursing Alliance still exploring unionizing options

A group of Mayo Clinic nurses is taking another step forward in exploring the idea of unionizing. Things are still in the early stages of the Med City Nursing Alliance. The group is looking at number of options - one of them, is to unionize.

Things are still in the early stages of the Med City Nursing Alliance. The group is looking at number of options – one of them, is to unionize.

Nurses ABC 6 spoke with say the focus is on benefits, and wages but primarily, patient ratio. For example, creating a one-to-one patient model in places like the ICU. The want is to make sure no one is stretched too thin and to give Mayo patients the care they deserve.

“They’re asking for the correct number of bodies to staff their units is something that could be improved on. We just, the way that nurses are expected to do more with less is very frustrating for a lot, a lot of our supporters,” said Tiffany Lawler, Founder of the Med City Nursing Alliance.

It’s possible the MCNA doesn’t unionize as an independent group. Those with the group say there are four different potential union options.

Mayo Clinic did issue a statement earlier this month, receiving it from Sherry Wolf, Chief Nursing Officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester:

“Our staff are our greatest asset in providing the best care to every patient, every day. We have an unwavering commitment to supporting our staff.

“While employees have a right to unionize, Mayo Clinic believes that a direct relationship with staff benefits our employees, improves communication and helps us put the needs of our patients first. Working together directly helps our teams excel when caring for patients, improving processes or solving problems. Each staff member plays a role in that meaningful work. In the union environment, many important decisions will be subject to negotiation. Union engagement does not guarantee a specific result.

“We routinely seek feedback from staff through various channels and use that feedback to make meaningful changes. Mayo Clinic will continue to support our teams in a variety of ways as we continue to meet the needs of our patients.”

Some Mayo Clinic nurses are planning a march on Monday, March 6th from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. The march will start near the main doors of Mayo Clinic Hospital – Saint Marys campus and end at the Methodist campus.

The march is open to the public and is being planned by the Med City Nursing Alliance.