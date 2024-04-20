Med City Nursing Alliance to march downtown

(ABC 6 News) — Some Mayo Clinic nurses are planning a march on Monday morning, May 6 from 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. The march will begin near the main doors of Mayo Clinic Hospital – Saint Marys campus and end at the Methodist campus.

The march is being planned by the Med City Nursing Alliance, a group of local nurses looking to form a union. According to those planning to attend, the march will be silent and is meant as a show of solidarity for all nurses dealing with issues such as staffing shortages.

The march will be open to the public for anyone who wants to show their support.