Gift of Life to open Minnesota’s first pediatric transplant home this year

(ABC 6 News) – Thousands of people come to the Med City every year for healthcare. Soon, there will be a new reason to.

Construction started this week on the Gift of Life Transplant House‘s new pediatric transplant home. Located at 624 W Center St. in downtown Rochester, this will be the first pediatric house in the state. The home will have a full kitchen, laundry room, and toy library. Up to four families will be able to stay at the home at one time.

“They can bring up to two siblings along with the transplant patient and the parents. Which will greatly aid in the recovery of the patient, and help ease the concerns of the parents,” Mary Wilder, Executive Director at the Gift of Life Transplant House explained.

It’s something Gift of Life has thought about for the last 30 years. Thanks to an anonymous donor, it’s all being made possible.

“They’ve been guests and caregiver[s] that have stayed at the house for many, many, many years. And have been good, good friends of the house for many, many years and have come to stay at the house. Or if they’re just going to be in town for one day, they come and visit us and say ‘hello,'” added Wilder.

The house will help families like the Moztko family. We introduced you to Gavin and his parents in 2010. Nearly a year old at the time, his family stayed at the Gift of Life as Gavin awaited a heart transplant. Now, he has a younger sister.

“With that lack of attention and not being able to be there, I feel like that could have like a major effect on the development of a sibling. I feel like the opening of the pediatric house could really impact that for the better,” said Gavin.

Gavin travels to Rochester twice a year for check-ups. Once this house opens, the Moztkos are ready to help families in similar situations.

“He can really help talk to some of these parents, and some of these kids and tell them what it’s about and what you can do, and what you can’t do. It’s an enormous step in the right direction. It’s something I think Rochester as a whole is going to benefit from,” Gavin’s dad, Shannon said.

The house is set to open in December.