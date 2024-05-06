Gift of Life Transplant House transitioning to Minnesota’s first pediatric transplant house

(ABC 6 News) – The Gift of Life Transplant House is renovating and transitioning to the first pediatric transplant house in Minn.

The Gift of Life Transplant House was first established back in 1984 and announced that the plans are made possible by a generous donation to Gift of Life.

Inside, there will be adjoining bedrooms to support parents, pediatric transplant patients and up to two siblings. There will also be a full kitchen, communal dining room, laundry facilities, toy room library and a T.V. room.

The move comes as a way to alleviate the burden on parents who are forced to leave their other children at home, for sometimes long periods of time, with their children receiving a transplant. The goal, according to the Gift of Life Transplant House, is to “help meet those challenges while also providing a safe, restful and affordable place to stay.”

Kraus-Anderson Construction Company will be managing the renovation project.

“As a family-owned construction company, Kraus-Anderson understands the importance of family and

togetherness,” said Charlie Sweeney, Kraus-Anderson project manager. “We’re honored to help Gift of

Life bring the Pediatric House to life, allowing families to be together during transplant medical care.”

More than 1,900 children under the age of 18 are on the transplant list, with more than 25% of them under the age of five, according to DonateLife America.

In a press release from Gift of Life, officials say while pediatric transplant needs vary, most children under the age of one are awaiting a heart or liver transplant; those ages one through five years old are waiting for a kidney, heart of liver transplant; most between the ages of six and ten are waiting for a kidney transplant; while those ages 11-17 are waiting for a kidney transplant, followed by a heart or liver transplant. It also notes that children are also on the pediatric transplant waiting list for lung, pancreas, and intestinal transplants.

The Gift of Life Transplant House is located at W. Center Street in Rochester, Minn.

Construction is expected to be completed by Dec. of 2024.