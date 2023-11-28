Chrissy’s Studio shares why it picks to take donations for Toys for Tots

ABC 6 News is once again a proud sponsor of the Southeast Minnesota Marine Toys for Tots program and on Tuesday, we are hosting a toy drive to help kick things up a notch.

(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News is once again a proud sponsor of the Southeast Minnesota Marine Toys for Tots program and on Tuesday, we are hosting a toy drive to help kick things up a notch.

Chrissy’s Studio, one of our Toys for Tots sponsors is also joining in on the cause. Located on Superior Drive NW, the studio is a place for kids and adults to take music lessons. This time of year, it’s also a place where you can drop off a toy to help make a child’s holiday special.

“I always thought it was a good program to have kids who didn’t have the ability to get as many toys at Christmas to collect things for them. So putting a box outside my door was something I could do in the busy holiday season,” said Chrissy Misso, the Owner of Chrissy’s Studio.

Last year, the Southeast Minnesota Marine Toys for Tots drive gave out more than 27,000 toys and helped make Christmas special for more than 7,600 families across the region.

“It’s important to contribute to the community and to give back. We get so much from everywhere so when you have the opportunity, it’s good to make sure everybody else gets that brightness around the holidays or any other time of the year that we have times like this. To make sure everybody has good holiday spirit, good Christmas, good Hanukkah. Whatever they are celebrating, they have something to do that with,” added Misso.

You can drop off any new, unwrapped toys at our studio at 1320 Salem Road SW in Rochester from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.