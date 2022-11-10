The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas.

The 2023 Toys for Tots campaign of Southeast Minnesota distributed 32,790 toys to 9,742 children. The 2022 Toys for Tots campaign of Southeast Minnesota distributed 27,195 toys to 7,602 children. The Toys for Tots campaign also set a record for participating donation locations at 190 across Southeast Minnesota.

Toys will be collected at most locations through December 22, 2024.

Monetary donations are also acceptable to the Marine Toys for Tots program, HERE.

ABC 6 News would like to invite you to drop off your Toys for Tots donations at our annual Toy Drive at the ABC 6 News studio in Rochester on December 3rd.

You can drop those toys off December 3rd from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

