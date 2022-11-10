ABC 6 News is once again a proud sponsor of the southeast Minnesota Marine Toys for Tots Program. The program has been delivering hope to area children since 1947.
The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas.
The 2023 Toys for Tots campaign of Southeast Minnesota distributed 32,790 toys to 9,742 children. The 2022 Toys for Tots campaign of Southeast Minnesota distributed 27,195 toys to 7,602 children. The Toys for Tots campaign also set a record for participating donation locations at 190 across Southeast Minnesota.
For more information on Toys for Tots donation drop-off locations, or to find a local campaign, CLICK HERE. Donations can also be dropped off at the ABC 6 News studio in the T.J. Maxx Plaza in Rochester.
- Toys will be collected at most locations through December 22, 2024.
- Monetary donations are also acceptable to the Marine Toys for Tots program, HERE.
For additional information about the Southeast Minnesota Marine Toys for Tots Program, follow them on Facebook HERE, or go to their website, HERE.
ABC 6 News would like to invite you to drop off your Toys for Tots donations at our annual Toy Drive at the ABC 6 News studio in Rochester on December 3rd.
All toys that are donated stay local and are given to kids in this area. Toys for Tots accepts monetary donations, too. Online donations can also be made by clicking HERE.
You can drop those toys off December 3rd from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
