LeRoy sex offender sentenced to 12 years for repeated rape of juvenile girl

(ABC 6 News) – A LeRoy man received a 12-year prison sentence Monday after being convicted of repeatedly raping a juvenile girl between August of 2019 and July of 2020.

Aidan Lauseng Bebee, 22, is currently held in the Mower County Jail after his sentencing at 3 p.m. Nov. 20.

The MN Dept. of Corrections lists his anticipated release date as Nov. 17, 2031 — two-thirds of the way through his sentence, the last third of which could be served on probation.

Lauseng was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in August of 2020, but his trial was repeated delayed as his defense attempted to suppress statements that Lauseng, then 19, made to law enforcement before being read his Miranda rights.

Lauseng also attempted to plead guilty to the charge in April of 2021 in exchange for a light sentence of 12 years’ probation, but Mower County denied the plea agreement, saying he was likely to re-offend.

RELATED: Trial for Leroy man accused of sexually assaulting young teenager scheduled for June – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to Mower County court administration, Lauseng requested that judge Kevin Siefken conduct a court trial — one without a jury — and pronounce a judgement in July of this year.

Siefken pronounced Lauseng guilty.

Lauseng was granted 5 days’ credit for time served in the Mower County Jail.