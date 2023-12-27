Kwanzaa begins today in Minnesota

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Across the world, people celebrated the first day of Kwanzaa today.

The week long African-American holiday celebrates family, community and culture. Each day people light a candle to represent one of the key principles of the Kwanzaa here in Rochester.

The SPARK Children’s Museum will be holding a Kwanzaa event all this week.

And for the first time, the city of Minneapolis is officially observing the holiday.