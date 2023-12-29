Iowa Book Ban Law goes into effect Monday

In just a few days, states will have new laws and Iowa's education system will be changing. That's largely because of the state's new book ban law.

(ABC 6 News) – In just a few days, states will have new laws and Iowa’s education system will be changing. That’s largely because of the state’s new book ban law.

Certain books will be banned in schools depending on the content – like visual depictions of sexual acts. Schools have until Monday to get their bookshelves cleaned out. Under the new law, schools need to provide an updated book list twice a year. If a school can’t keep up, the Department of Education will give a written warning.

Related: Iowa schools share concerns amid new book ban law

The law has of course faced criticism. Some parents say schools won’t have enough time to evaluate their books. Or, there’s confusion on if certain content falls the under “what should be banned” threshold.

Related: ACLU challenges Iowa “book ban” law

Governor Kim Reynolds has addressed the topic many times. Including in recent months, when she said:

“We are way off course, our kids and our teachers deserve better. They deserve the tools to help these kids succeed. Not a damn distraction on a nasty pornographic book that should never, ever be in a classroom.”

In addition to all of this, the State Board of Education is looking to add a rule stating teachers will be banned from raising gender identity or orientation issues with kids from kindergarten through sixth grade.