Iowa Governor Reynolds Defends ‘Book Ban Bill’

(ABC 6 News) – Since passage of the Iowa Book Ban, people across Iowa have pushed for the state’s Department of Education to offer guidelines on how to comply with the law.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds, she was questioned by reporters on the bill. She claimed the law is clear and went on to read out loud the definition of a sex act.

“We are way off course our kids and our teachers deserve better. They deserve the tools to help these kids succeed,” said Reynolds. “Not a damn distraction on a nasty pornographic book that should never ever be in a classroom.”

But some people disagree, people like Sara Parris. she is the founder and president of Annie’s Foundation. She says the confusion stems from the Board of Education’s refusal to administer any guidance to school districts.

“And of course, and it remains to be seen exactly what guidance is provided. Are they going to address whether or not um you know, LGBTQ books are banned, is that considered under the, you know, under that portion of the law.”

Parris says, if and when the board does release guidance, it would be too little too late as most districts would have time to fully evaluate their books prior to the January 1st, effective date.