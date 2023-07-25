Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces ‘Fair-Side Chats’ schedule with 2024 GOP presidential candidates

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced the schedule for her “fair-side chats” with 2024 Republican presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair.

The one-on-one style interviews will provide fairgoers a unique opportunity to learn more about the candidates themselves as well as their policy priorities.

“I am so proud that I get to have the opportunity to introduce these candidates to Iowans at an event so near and dear to my heart,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of Iowa – from our people to our culture and wonderful agriculture industry – and it’s the perfect venue for a conversation with the candidates.”

The schedule is below:

Thursday, August 10:

10:30 AM: Larry Elder

Friday, August 11:

8:30 AM: Gov. Doug Burgum

9:30 AM: Vice President Mike Pence

10:30 AM: Mayor Francis Suarez

Saturday, August 12:

8:30 AM: Vivek Ramaswamy

9:30 AM: Amb. Nikki Haley

10:30 AM: Gov. Ron DeSantis

Tuesday, August 15:

8:30 AM: Gov. Asa Hutchinson

9:30 AM: Ryan Binkley

10:30 AM: Sen. Tim Scott

Friday, August 18:

9:30 AM: Perry Johnson

10:30 AM: Will Hurd

The interviews will take place at JR’s SouthPork Ranch. The Fair-Side Chats will be open to fairgoers.

Gov. Reynolds said all Republican candidates for president were invited. This schedule is subject to change.