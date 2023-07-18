Gov. Reynolds to interview 2024 GOP presidential candidates at Iowa State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds plans to conduct one-on-one style chats with 2024 Republican presidential candidates at this summer’s Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

Gov. Reynolds’ office said Monday that the interviews will go beyond the issues, allowing fairgoers to see who the candidates really are.

“I couldn’t be more excited to host the Presidential Candidates at our world-class Iowa State Fair, showcasing all we have to offer,” Gov. Reynolds said. “These one-on-one ‘Fair-Side Chats’ offer the candidates an incredible opportunity to share their message directly with Iowans. With just 6 months to go until the Iowa Caucus, it’s crunch time!”

The governor’s office did not say specifically which of the candidates would be included in the series of interviews or whether any had chosen not to participate.

The interviews will be held at JR’s South Pork Ranch and are scheduled throughout the fair, from August 10-20.