Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Disparities in care

ABC 6 News wrapped up the series "Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer" with part five focusing on disparities in care.

(ABC 6 News)- ABC 6 News wrapped up the series “Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer” with part five focusing on disparities in care.

ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with Dr. Shon Black, a Mayo Clinic surgeon, to discuss the topic.

Parts 1-4 of the series can also be found below:

Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Early Detection

Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Latest Advancements in Treatment

Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Genetic Research and Precision Medicine

Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Breast Cancer Prevention