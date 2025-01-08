Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Latest Advancements in Treatment

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a diagnosis more than two million women worldwide receive every year: breast cancer.

It also accounts for about 30% of all new female cancers each year.

On Tuesday night, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram premiered part two of ABC 6 News’ five-part series called Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer.

During part two, Robin sat down with Mayo Clinic Dr. Karthik Giridhar to learn more about some of the latest advancements in treatment options.

Those interviews can be found below:

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Part one of the five-part series can also be found below:

Related: Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Early Detection