Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Breast Cancer Prevention

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 News is continuing the series “Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer” with part four surrounding breast cancer prevention.

When it comes to a diagnosis, it is estimated that 5-10% of breast cancer cases are hereditary, so needles to say, genetics play at least a small role in the likelihood of getting breast cancer.

But for the vast majority, the reasons are not as clear.

That’s why ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with Dr. Sandhya Pruthi, an internist at the Mayo Clinic to talk about reduction and prevention of breast cancer.

The two parts of that interview can be found below:

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Parts 1-3 of the series can also be found below:

Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Early Detection

Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Latest Advancements in Treatment

Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Genetic Research and Precision Medicine