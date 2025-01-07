Inside the fight of breast cancer: Early detection

(ABC 6 News) — If your life has not been impacted by breast cancer, you are one of the rare and fortunate ones.

Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer among women, behind skin cancer. It is also the second-leading cause of cancer death among women, behind lung cancer.

At Mayo Clinic, they are leading the charge in changing those statistics through advanced research, innovative diagnostic testing, and world-renowned treatment.

There is a lot that we know about breast cancer, but so much more that we do not.

That’s why ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram is tackling the subject all week in a five-part series called Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer.

The first part of the series discusses early detection in a two-part interview with Dr. Christine Klassen and Dr. Tara Henrichsen. Both parts of the interview can be viewed below:

