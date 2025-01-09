Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Genetic Research and Precision Medicine

(ABC 6 News) — It is a diagnosis that no one wants to hear: breast cancer.

This week, in a five-part series, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram has been sitting down with doctors to help raise awareness, shed light on the disease itself, and look at new treatments used in the fight against breast cancer.

For part three of the series, Robin sat down with Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Siddhartha Yadav to learn about genetic research and precision medicine.

Each of those interviews can be found below:

Parts one and two of the series can also be found below:

Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Early Detection

Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: Latest Advancements in Treatment