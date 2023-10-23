Identity of alleged Park Towers shooter confirmed

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed Monday that 61-year-old Robin Helmueller is accused of shooting his apartment manager Friday.

Law enforcement responded to Park Towers at 22 Broadway Avenue North around 11 a.m. Friday.

According to court documents filed Monday, Helmueller faces two charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly shooting one woman in the arm and hitting another woman with the firearm itself.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, Helmueller had suspected a neighbor of stealing things from him, and damaged the neighbor’s door Thursday night in an attempt to enter the other apartment.

The manager called Helmueller to her office to tell him he was responsible for the replacement lock cost.

That’s when Helmueller allegedly pulled a black powder revolver — the type used in the Civil War, Moilanen said — out of his backpack and shot her in the left arm.

According to Moilanen, Helmueller tried to shoot the woman again, but the gun did not go off.

Two other staffers entered the office and held Helmueller down until Olmsted County deputies, then police arrived to take him into custody.

According to court documents, Helmueller struck one of the staffers with the revolver while she was trying to get the gun away from him.

The manager’s injury was not life-threatening, Moilanen said.

Helmueller’s bail was set at $1,000,000 Monday. He is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court again Nov. 14.