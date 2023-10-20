Rochester police respond to shooting at apartment building

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at Park Towers, at 22 Broadway Avenue North in Rochester around 11am Friday morning.

“I came downstairs to have a cigarette, and I smelt something. It smelt like a lighter at first, but I know what a gun smells like when it goes off,” said resident Hector Cuevas.

According to a department spokesperson, a female had been shot and a suspect is in custody. Police no known immediate threat to the public.

Some residents know the victim and don’t understand why anyone would do this. “She is an awesome lady, one of the best people you will ever meet,” said resident Karen Raisley.

One witness said he was outside when he heard screaming. He went back inside, smelled gun smoke and saw multiple people holding a man on the ground.

ABC 6 News has been informed the victim is expected to recover.