‘I did it, let’s do the time;’ court documents detail shooting at The Quarters, arrests

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County court documents have revealed new details about the Oct. 27 shooting at The Quarters in Rochester.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Aaron Armond Caradine of Rochester is accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman in the face through a windshield in the parking lot of the apartment building.

Caradine was charged with 1st-degree assault–great bodily harm; drive-by shooting toward an occupied building or motor vehicle; and 2nd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm.

Daniel Ray Young, 21, faces a single charge of drive-by shooting toward an occupied building or motor vehicle after allegedly returning fire at Caradine.

Both young adults are held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $300,000 bail.

ABC 6 News previously reported that the shootings in the parking lot took place after an unknown person fired a gun during a party.

According to court documents, the 20-year-old woman who was shot said as Young’s vehicle and one Caradine was riding in approached an intersection, Caradine fired a gun, striking her in the eye.

According to court documents, the injury was not life-threatening, but the woman cannot see out of the injured eye.

Court documents allege that surveillance video showed “muzzle flash” coming from the car with Caradine, then showed Young leaning out of his car and firing a gun about eight times toward the other vehicle.

Police allegedly found a rifle in the back seat of Young’s car, a .45 caliber shell casing in the driver’s seat, and a bullet hole in his windshield.

According to court documents, Young then took the woman to the emergency department to be treated for her gunshot wound.

Police claim Young initially denied firing a gun that night.

“When confronted with the surveillance video that showed him firing a gun, he simply said, ‘that’s what

happened,'” court documents allege.

According to court documents, Caradine was taken into custody Nov. 2, where he originally denied any involvement in the shooting.

Excerpt from Aaron Armond Caradine’s criminal complaint, case number 55-CR-23-7467

According to Minnesota court records, Caradine’s defense filed a motion to decrease the teenager’s bail Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Young is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 14, while Caradine is scheduled to appear Nov. 16.