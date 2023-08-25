Rochester police serve 7 warrants targeting juveniles

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police served seven knock-and-announce warrants Thursday between 8 a.m. And 4:30 p.m., all targeting juveniles.

According to Lt. Jennifer Hodgman with RPD, a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after allegedly being found with a firearm police believe was stolen from a vehicle in NW Rochester last month.

Police were interrupting potential violence from some “rival groups” of teens, Hodgman added.

Rochester police are expected to release more details later today.