One person injured in Rochester shooting Friday night; no arrests made

(ABC 6 News) – Multiple shots were fired at a southeast Rochester apartment complex Friday night, leaving one person injured and no one in custody.

According to the Rochester Police Dept., it happened around 11:55 p.m. on the 800 block of 21st Ave. SE in Rochester at the Quarters apartment complex.

No arrests have been made at this point and there is no status report on the victim that was injured.

There is no more information being released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update you with more information once it becomes available to us.