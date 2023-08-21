Final Safe City Nights of 2023 cancelled due to excessive heat

(ABC 6 News) — The final Safe City Nights event of the summer, hosted by the Rochester Police Department, is cancelled due to an excessive heat warning.

The event, which happens once a month in the summer, was supposed to take place on Tuesday, August 22. In a press release, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said, “Safe City Nights is a wonderful way to bring the Rochester community together, and we look forward to continuing the tradition in 2024,”

