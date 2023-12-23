Feeding Our Future defendant seeks new venue

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The massive Feeding Our Future case sees some new developments as some defendants want their trials moved out of Minnesota.

The request was made on behalf of Ahmed Abdullahi Ghedi, citing “widespread unfavorable publicity” from media and lawmakers.

While that motion pends, a judge already denied requests from five other defendants who wanted their trial moved to Illinois.

Four of the 47 people charged in this case hailed from Rochester, doing their part of the scheme out of Brava restaurant and café just off Marion Road.