Another pleads guilty in feeding our future scandal

(ABC 6 News) – Another person is admitting rather to their role in the multi-million dollar fraud case connected to Feeding Our Future.

29-year Filsan Hassan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering yesterday at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors say Hassan created a shell company to receive more than $2.5 million in federal aid from the nonprofit Feeding Our Children.

15 people have now admitted to stealing tax money including four people right here in Rochester. That money was said to help feed kids in need across the country.