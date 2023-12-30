Family Service Rochester looks to the future

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – As we wrap up the new year and prepare for new beginnings, so will Family Service Rochester, the nonprofit has provided resources to address mental health, child and family services to the community since 1965.

But this fall, it was announced their contract with Olmstead County would be coming to an end.

The contract with the county was one of their largest, as a result, four positions had to be eliminated. But FSR says they’re looking into creative financing at the family resource center.

“Really, it’s a hub for families to come together to get resources to make connections,” said Jennifer Pinske, director of community engagement at FSR. “The ultimate goal of a family resource center is to prevent child abuse and neglect.”

Family Service Rochester has received a grant to get this project going. FSR says there are several family centers resource centers in Minnesota, but none of them in our area