Family Resource Center coming to SE MN in 2024

(ABC 6 News) – Family Service Rochester (FSR) plans to develop a family resource center next year.

This comes as part of the search for new funding opportunities, after losing a long-time contract with Olmsted County for targeted case-management services that provided the organization $3.4 million in funding.

According to the National Family Support Network, family resource centers are a welcoming hub for families in need of extra support, and aim to prevent child abuse and neglect.

FSR received a $20,000 grant from the Sauer Family Foundation for the assessment phase of the project, where they will determine the need for the center in the community.

FSR hopes to have this phase of the project completed by May 2024, when they will then apply for more funding from the Sauer Family Foundation for the development and creation phases.

“I think the primary initiative that we will be focusing most on will be the Family Resource Center opportunity, and I think that’s just a great opportunity for our community and those that may need services and support,” said Scott Maloney, Executive Director of FSR.

The non-profit laid off 30 staff members when losing the $3.4 million contract with Olmsted County, 26 of which worked on the targeted case-management program.

FSR still maintains a workforce of 120 employees, providing over 30 programs to 12 counties across Minnesota.

Maloney says Family Service Rochester will continue to assess the needs of the community as they have always done and believes the non-profit may grow again in 2024.